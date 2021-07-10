Services for Betty Jo Loftin, 80, of Temple will be 4 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Billy Crow officiating.
Mrs. Loftin died Monday, July 5, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 2, 1940, in Louisville, Ky., to Louis and Geneva Hess. She married Bobby Gene Loftin on Oct. 24, 1981. She worked for ER Carpenter in Temple. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a daughter, Vickie Naquin of Temple; two sons, Mike Sames of Temple and Russell Sames of Wimberley; three sisters, Judy Morgan and Charlotte Dawson, both of Kentucky, and Mary Russell of Indiana; two brothers, Charlie Hess and Freddie Hess, both of Kentucky; three stepdaughters, Rita Spacek of Rogers, and Bobbi Pratt and Jessica Lattimore, both of Temple; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.