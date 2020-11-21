Services for Virginia Calhoun, 87, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Temple with Gary Anthony officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Calhoun died Tuesday, Nov. 17.
She was born Aug. 27, 1933, in Fort Smith, Ark., to Ira Fulton Sr., and Mary Virginia Norris Jones. She graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1951. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1955. She received a master’s degree from Baylor University in 1958. She received a kindergarten endorsement in 1975. She married Lee Roy Calhoun on Nov. 23, 1952. She was a teacher at Emerson School, Immanuel Baptist Church, and Cater Elementary School and Scott Elementary School in Temple. She was a member of TSTA, CTA, Bell County Retired Teachers Association and the Betty Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Jim Calhoun; two daughters, Nancy Stalmach and Leesa Green; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Temple; or the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.