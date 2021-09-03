No services are planned for Roger Lyle Peters, 80, of Belton.
Mr. Peters died Monday, Aug. 30.
He was born July 8, 1941, in Eau Claire, Wis.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Roger Lyle Peters, 80, of Belton.
Mr. Peters died Monday, Aug. 30.
He was born July 8, 1941, in Eau Claire, Wis.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.