Services for Billy Jack Alexander, 72, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Alexander died Feb. 20.
He was born Sept. 27, 1948, in Temple to Jack and Euline Alexander. He graduated from Belton High School. He married Kris Johnson on June 16, 1979, in Temple. He worked for Wilsonart. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a daughter, Kristin Alexander-Long of Salado; two sisters, Barbara Jean Alexander of Salado and Betty Jane Spaid of West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.