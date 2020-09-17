Services for Charlene Byrd Jenkins, 76, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with C.E. Maze officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Mrs. Jenkins died Sunday, Sept. 13, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 2, 1944, in Taylor to Charles and Laurene Blaine Byrd. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and also was a member of Naomi Circle. She married to Charlie Leroy Jackson, and later married Billy James Jenkins. She graduated in 1962 from Dunbar Meredith High School in Temple. She retired from the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple after more than 29 years as supervisor of dietary services.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Charlotte Jackson Kindred of Mansfield; six brothers, Curtis Byrd of Los Angeles and Willie Warner, Leon Warner Sr., Jimmie Warner, Michael Warner and Darryl Warner, all of Temple; two sisters, Mary Lilly of Houston and Ruby Fuller of Fort Worth; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.