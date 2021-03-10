Services for Lucia V. Duran, 88, of Temple will 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Duran died Monday, March 8, at her residence.
She was born July 6, 1932, to Mateo and Santos Villarreal in Milam. She married Julian Somora Duran Sr. on Jan. 5, 1946. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Johnny Duran and Joe Duran; a daughter, Yolanda Duran; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a brother, Faustino Villarreal; six daughters, Margie Gilmore and Maria Hudkins, both of Temple, Elizabeth Herzog-Armstrong of Manor, Isabel Enriquez, Anna Cain of Weirton, W.Va., and Melissa Youngblood of Henderson; seven sons, Jimmy Duran of Pflugerville, Ricardo Duran of Oregon, Gabriel Duran of Austin, Juan Duran of Baytown, Julian S. Duran Jr. of Sumter, S.C., Christopher Michael Duran Sr. of Temple and Michael Hannon; 40 grandchildren; 66 great- grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
Visitaton will be 5-7 p.m. today, with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.