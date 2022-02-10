Kenneth Evans
Graveside services for Kenneth Evans will be Friday, February 11, 1:00pm at the Salado Historic Cemetery with Skip Blancett officiating.
Kenneth Evans passed away on February 2, 2022, at the age of 85 in Fort Worth, Texas. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years illustrated his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile. Despite these challenges, Kenneth came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
He was born in Gatesville, Texas, on September 4, 1936, to Edith and Thomas Evans. The family later moved to Salado when Kenneth was in the 3rd grade where he went on to graduate from Salado High School in 1955.
Kenneth married the love of his life, Vadena Frazier Evans, in May of 1957. They began their life together in College Station, Texas, where he became a member of the Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1959, earning a degree in Civil Engineering. He later obtained his license as a Professional Engineer and Land Surveyor. Kenneth’s career began at the Texas Highway Department now known as the Texas Department of Transportation. He then served as Hill County Surveyor for many years before returning to TXDOT where he retired in 2001.
Family, Blue Bell ice cream, a good cup of coffee in the early morning, baseball, and being outdoors fishing and hunting were Kenneth’s idea of a perfect life. He was a member of the Hunting and Fishing Club of Hillsboro as well as a life-long member of the Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Vadena Frazier Evans; his son, Ken Evans and wife, Kristi; his son, Joel Evans and wife, Melissa; two granddaughters – Amy Watts (Dane) and Ashley Tinsley (Phillip); and four great grandchildren – Evan and Ava Watts, Bingham and Jameson Tinsley. Kenneth’s quiet and strong spirit will be missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have known this great man.
Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.
Paid Obituary