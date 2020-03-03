BELTON — Services for Diane Greiner Hall, 76, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple.
Mrs. Hall died Saturday, Feb. 29, at a local hospital.
She was born March 24, 1943, in Belton to Frances and Thomas Greiner. She graduated from Belton High School in 1961. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1984. She married Loyd Hall on June 10, 1962, in Waco. She worked at Providence Hospital in Waco. She also was a teacher and homemaker. She was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Karen Day; three sons, James Hall, Jason Hall and Jeff Hall; a sister, Brenda McHenry; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Love of Christ Food Pantry, 2000 Airport Road, Temple, TX 76504; or Cherokee Home for Children, P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832-9989.
Visitation will be after the service at the church.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.