James Noel
Mayes, Jr.
James Noel Mayes, Jr., age 77 of Belton formerly of Morristown, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Friday, June 17, 2022, at home. Military graveside services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Jim was born on April 19, 1945, to James Noel Mayes Sr. and Laura McDaniel Mayes in Morristown, Tennessee. He was raised in Morristown but chose to make his home in Texas where he had many friends and pursued his passion for fishing. He was most proud of his military service which included two tours in Vietnam with the United States Army. His military service enabled him to receive wonderful care and treatment at the V.A. hospital in Temple, Texas where he enjoyed spending time with the nurses and doctors who took such great care of him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Alberta Morrel Mayes, and John and Laura Fugate McDaniel; parents, James Noel Sr. and Laura McDaniel Mayes; and sister, Phyllis Mayes Nesmith.
He is survived by his two sisters, Cheryl Mayes Smith, and Lynda Mayes Horner; cousins, Donna Cowan-Shampine, and Jim McDaniel, all of Morrisontown, as well as other cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his extended family from Texas: Nancy Lesher Mayes, Carol Bass, Bart and Angela Bass, Weston and Brittney Bass, and Bert and Pam Bass.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
