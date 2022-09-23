BELTON — Franky L. Cagle, 90, of Belton died Thursday, Sept. 22.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
He was born March 20, 1932, in Circle Back to Roscoe and Ozella Mae Watts Cagle. He served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. He married Jo Ann Porter on Dec. 31, 1954, at the First Baptist Church in Moody. He worked as a sheet metal journeyman with Union 67 and retired in 1994. He also built and sold live traps. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belton.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Petter, in 2021.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Lee Ann Ross; a brother, Milford Cagle; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Belton Education Enrichment Foundation for the Denise Petter Scholarship Foundation, 400 N. Wall St., Belton TX 76513.
Visitation will be 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.