CAMERON — Helen Armstrong Fuchs, 83, of Cameron died Monday, Jan. 4, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with Gene VanNoord officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ms. Fuchs was born March 6, 1937, in Tyler to Cecil and Lela Hunt Armstrong. She was a member of Cameron Church of Christ.
Survivors include a son, Gary Fuchs of Cameron; three daughters, Janet Crouch and Teri Adcox, both of Cameron, and Laurie Robinson of Frisco; a sister, Evelyn Armstrong Young of Cameron; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.