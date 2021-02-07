BELTON — Services for Elonzo Benjamin Franklyn Hammonds, 82, of Belton will be 9 a.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Hammonds died Jan. 31 at a local hospital.
He was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Tillar, Ark., to Johnny Johnson and Edna Mae Battles. He served in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. He operated Frank’s Garage.
Survivors include his wife, Lamanda Hammonds of Belton; four sons, Stephen Hammonds and Lon Hammonds, both of Temple, David Hammonds of Albuquerque, N.M., and Rex Hammonds of Belton; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremations Services in Belton.