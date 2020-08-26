Services for Dolores Lorene Teer, 86, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Ron Motley officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Teer died Saturday, Aug. 22, at a local nursing facility.
She was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Oenaville to Emil and Frances Simecek Teer. She graduated from Temple High School. She married Freddie Teer in Temple. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include four children, Susan King of Belton, Jay Teer of Temple, Carole Motley of Oklahoma and Angela Woolsey of Leander; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church LOGOS Ministry, 2401 S. 57th St., Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.