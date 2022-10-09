Dr. Thomas W. Comstock
January 2, 1931
to September 22, 2022
Dr. Thomas W. Comstock passed away on September 22, 2022. His, by any definition, was a life well lived. He was born in Freeport, Texas and moved to Houston shortly thereafter. His parents divorced when he was very young, and he was raised by his mother. This had a profound effect on him. After graduation from high school, where he played football, was on the swim team and played tuba in the band, he entered Texas A&M College. During his time at Texas A&M, he was on a conference winning swimming relay, played on the water polo team, and was named Most Valuable Swimmer. Over a period of two weeks in 1952, he graduated from Texas A&M, was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the US Air Force, and married Judith Caroline Reeves. They would stay married for over 69 years until her death in October of 2021. Their marriage was an inspiration to everyone who knew them.
He stayed in the Air Force for the next 20 years and retired in 1972 as a Lieutenant Colonel. During his time in the Air Force, he had two overseas postings and four domestic ones. One of those was with the Texas A&M ROTC program in College Station, Texas. It was during this time that he received his master’s degree and PhD. After retiring from the Air Force, he went back to College Station for a position at Texas A&M University. He taught in the Industrial Technology and Industrial Distribution departments for almost twenty years and published two textbooks, as well as influencing the lives of innumerable young people. When he retired, he was made a Professor Emeritus of the University.
During the 70s, he become an avid Ham radio operator. He served as the Vice President for the Gulf Coast Region of the ARRL and on the board of the ARRL for many years. It was also during this time that he and Judith purchased their first RV, and this became a lifelong passion. They traveled across the US and Canada and made many great friends. In fact, they were still using their motor home until the beginning of 2021.
He and Judith met through the United Methodist Church, and they were dedicated and serving members their whole lives. He sang in the choir of every church they belonged to. Their Christian faith was a huge part of their lives and sustained them through the ups and downs of their time together.
He is preceded in death by his wife Judith. He is survived by his sister Donna Jean Brown and her husband Bobby. He is also survived by his children Thomas Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, Cathryn, and David and his wife Mona, his grandchildren Thomas III (Trey) and his wife Sidney, Andrew and his wife Caitlin, Austin, Caraline, and Nicholas, his great grandchildren Thomas IV, Jane, and Esther, and his nieces Amanda and Janell.
He was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a devoted friend. Everyone who knew him would attest to his kind and gracious heart. He will be missed.
The services will be private and in lieu of flowers, please send all donations to the Methodist Children’s Home at 1111 Herring Avenue Waco, TX 76708.
