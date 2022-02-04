SALADO — Services for Helen Pajestka, 91, of Granger will be 1 p.m. today in Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger with the Rev. Tom Chamberlain officiating.
Mrs. Pajestka died Monday, Jan. 31, at a local nursing home.
She was born Nov. 30, 1920, in rural Bell County to Charles Jirasek and Frances Zbranek. She married Frank Pajestka Sr. in 1948. She worked on the family farm and in the community for different families and organizations. She was a American Legion Post No. 525 Auxiliary of Holland, Holland SPJST Lodge No. 80, Granger KJZT and St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Frank Pajestka Jr. of Holland; a daughter, Monica McDougall of Temple; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen Women’s Society, P.O. Box 703, Salado, TX 76571; Holland ISD Scholarship Fund–Holland High School, P.O. Box 217, Holland, TX 76534; Central Texas Christian Disaster Response Team, P.O. Box 1447, Belton, TX 76513; or any charity.
Visitation will be noon today at St. Stephen Catholic Church.
A rosary will be recited prior to the services.
Broecker Funeral of Salado is in charge of arrangements.