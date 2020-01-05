Louis Antonio Ruiz Sr.
November 10, 1929 - December 29, 2019
Early on the morning of December 29, 2019, Louis Antonio Ruiz Sr. joined his beloved wife, Marcella Olivares Ruiz, in the eternal care of our Lord Jesus Christ. He was 90 years old. Visitation will be on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas from 5 to 8 pm with Rosary recited at 7 pm. Services will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 7 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Bellwood Memorial Cemetery.
Born in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Louis was the son of Alejandro Ruiz Soler and Conception Davila Feliciano. Louis served honorably in the Korean Conflict. While stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, he met and married Marcella Olivares who preceded him in death in 2015. After his military service ended, Louis and Marcella moved to New York where they had two children, Linda and Louis Jr. They returned to Texas to be near Marcella’s family in Temple, Texas where their youngest child, Rose, was born. He adopted Marcella’s oldest son, Richard Suarez, and lived in Temple the rest of his life.
Louis worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Temple until he retired in 1987 to care for Marcella. Louis had a sharp mind, boundless energy, and many interests ranging from bass fishing, bowling with the Knights of Columbus, playing guitar in the church, and hosting a Spanish-language radio program at the KMIL station in Cameron, Texas. He loved and enjoyed the company of his family, neighbors, and many friends.
By God’s grace, Louis and Marcella joined many in the Central Texas community to raise funds, acquire land, and build what has become a National Cursillo Center in Jarrell, Texas. Louis served as the Cursillo Center’s Director for many years. In 2004, Louis was awarded the Lumen Gentium (Light of Nations) award by the Catholic Dioceses of Austin.
Louis will be greatly missed by his many surviving family members: his brother, William Rosa; son, Louis A. Ruiz Jr; daughters, Linda Ruiz McCall and Rose Ruiz Manning; sons-in-law Vince Manning and Michael McCall; granddaughters Jacqueline Marcella McCall, Angelina Michelle McCall, Alexandra Louise McCall, and Susan Groeneveld; grandson Robert Louis Ruiz; and great-grandchildren Stephen Paulsen, Kaiden Paulsen, Sophia Isabel Ruiz, Dominic Louis Ruiz, Lillian Louise Johnson, and Antonio Lee Ruiz; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; and his pug Rusty.
The family would like to give special thanks to Father Tom Chamberlain, Dr. Stephen Walker, and caregivers; Linda Gongora, Manuela Rivera, and Olivia Katsoulas. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Temple, Texas would be appreciated.
Paid Obituary