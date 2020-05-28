In Loving Memory of
Wilbert Lee Treadway
Lee Treadway, 81 years old, of Temple, Texas, also known as “Uncle Shorty” died Thursday, May 21st at 3:20 p.m. in Bell County at a nursing home.
Born in Cameron, Texas, on September 4, 1938, to Tula Mae Jackson and Joseph Monroe Treadway, Lee attended schools in Temple, Texas, and graduate from Temple High School.
Lee retired from the U.S. Navy as an E6 in 1975, a 20-year veteran, completing and including four tours of duty in Vietnam during that war. After retirement, he was a successful Navy recruiter in South Dakota. He attended the police academy and soon after became a police officer and then went on to become the Chief of Police in Wessington Springs, South Dakota for a total of 9 years.
He relocated back to Temple, Texas, and in the 90’s became a correctional officer at the Bell County Jail and at the Bartlett State Jail, a privately owned medium security jail. In 1996, he was a drivers’ education instructor for the Temple High School students.
His hobbies were dove and deer hunting and fishing. He enjoyed and loved his grandchildren. He also loved John Wayne and other western movies.
Lee married Betty Jo Dees on December 9, 1987. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo; one daughter Jocelyn Zajicek; one son Donald Shelby Treadway; a granddaughter; and three stepsons Troy Schlegel, Jeremy John Schlegel, and Daniel Eric Dees. He is also survived by five step-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home at 3220 S 31st Street Temple, Texas.
A graveside service will be held at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas at a later date when the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and the military has resumed performing these services. Betty Treadway will contact the family.
Paid Obituary