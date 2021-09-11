Services for Matilda Yanez Avila, 58, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Avila died Saturday, Aug. 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 20, 1963, to Eppie and Susie Guerrero Yanez in Temple, where she lived all her life. She graduated from Temple High School. She was a Catholic. She worked at Custom Printing, Luby’s Cafeteria, Picadilly’s Cafeteria and two local day-care centers. She also was a school volunteer at Hector Garcia Elementary.
She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Ray Yanez, Sr.
Survivors include her parents; two sisters, Mary Ann Yanez Rodriguez and Dora Gandara; a brother, Mike Rodriguez; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.