Services for Steven Thomas Gregory, 59, of Little River-Academy will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Pieper Cemetery in Barclay.
Mr. Gregory died Friday, May 8, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 20, 1960, in Louisville, Ky., to Rondell Frank and Dorothy Mae Lanham Gregory. He married Debra Albert on Feb. 11, 1989, in Belton. He worked for Atmos Energy. He was a member of Little River United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Eric Gregory; a daughter, Wendi Preusser; three brothers, Dan Gregory, David Gregory and Robert Gregory; a sister, Donna Stephanian; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; the Gary Sinise Foundation; or the Salvation Army.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.