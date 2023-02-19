Julius James
Dubcak
Julius was married to Jeannie Rockco Dubcak May 6, 1967, in Nelsonville, TX. They have one son Travis Edward Dubcak, Sr., of Baytown; two grandsons, Travis Edward Dubcak, Jr., of Austin, Horacio Dubcak of La Porte, TX and one great grandson Nicholas Julius Dubcak of Austin, and he had several nieces, nephews, and cousins in TX and Kansas. Julius and Jeannie reside in Round Rock, TX.
Julius was a first-generation Czech, born on a cotton farm in East Bell County, Texas. He spoke fluent Czech at home and learned to speak English when he began the first grade. He was very proud of his Czech heritage.
Julius graduated from Rogers High School in 1958. He went part-time to Temple Junior College while working at Temple National Bank. After TJC he enrolled in what was then called Sam Houston State Teachers College in Huntsville, TX. He graduated in 1965 with a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration (He loved his Bearcats). After graduating he went to work with the State Comptroller’s Office in Bryan, TX. He worked there for a couple years and then was transferred to the Houston office. THAT’s where he met the love of his life Jeannie (His words not mine), they were married 55 years. After retirement he and Jeannie did extensive traveling in the US, Canada and Europe. They also went on several Cruises.
Julius retired from the State Comptroller’s office July 31, 2000. He worked in Comptroller Bob Bullock’s Administration and at one time he was one of “Bob Bullock’s Raiders”, he was proud of that title. He was in the Enforcement Headquarters when he retired.
He took an interest in music at an early age and began playing trumpet with the Music Masters of Seaton with Alice Sulak and her sisters. He played with the Vrazel Polka Band from 1966 until 1970. Julius was so proud of his association with the Vrazel Polka Band. We took a couple trips to the Czech Republic with them and went on their Italian cruise tour. We would go to dances held at several SPJST halls and he would carry his trumpet and played with the bands when invited. He also had enjoyed playing with Jerry Haisler Band. When we lived in Houston he played with several polka bands and even played on albums with Jimmy Brosh and Julius Tupa. His proudest album song though was when he played with the Vrazel’s on their recording of “If I Were a Bird Polka” where he played harmony on his trumpet.
While in Houston he became an active member of Sokol. He served as Vice-President of the Sokol West when we moved to Waco. He served on the Board of Directors of Western Fraternal Life (Zapadni Cesko Bratrske Jednota) aka ZCBJ and WFLA. He served as the longest unopposed Director from 1976 until 2007. His territory as Director was Texas, Kansas, Colorado, Louisiana and Alabama. He served as president of our local WFLA lodge for several years and as an officer at the State WFLA meetings.
Julius began selling insurance with RVOS in 1993, was elected as a Board member August 1, 2015, and retired January 24, 2023. His service area covered several Texas counties and we went to most of the annual lodge meetings. He was a very proud Czech, made a lot of friends in RVOS. He loved speaking Czech, and would when he found anyone who could converse with him.
He was an active member of the following organizations: RVOS, WFLA (which is now called Better Life), SPJST, Hermann Sons, KJT#132, Austin Czech Historical Association, and Travis/Williamson Counties Czech Heritage Society.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM Monday, February 20, 2023 at Beck Funeral Home in Pflugerville with services starting at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at 1:30 PM Monday at Seaton Cemetery in Temple, TX
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in his name to any of the Czech Societies he was associated with.
