CAMERON — Services for Douglas Dale Mullins, 85, of College Station will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Billy Crow officiating.
Burial will be 5 p.m. in True Cemetery near Olney.
Mr. Mullins died Tuesday, Oct. 27, at a Houston hospital.
He was born Dec. 29, 1934, in San Bernadino, Calif., to Vera Cooper and Roy Curtis Mullins Sr. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1953. He graduating from Texas A&M University in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He married Peggy Ann Stringer on June 6, 1959, in Wichita Falls. After leaving the Army in 1960, he taught and coached in Morton, Graham, Irving, Chico and Arlington. He entered into school administration while in Arlington and then moved on to Alvarado. He obtained his master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Texas in 1979. He retired as superintendent at Rio Vista ISD in 1990. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Mullins of College Station and Mark Mullins of Gatesville; a daughter, Michele Mullins Perez of Albuquerque, N.M.; a brother, Curtis Mullins Jr. of Wichita Falls; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texas A&M Letterman’s Association, 1228 TAMU, College Station, TX 77843.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Wearing a mask and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.