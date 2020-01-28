Private family services will be held for Cary Grant Pearson, 75.
Mr. Pearson died Friday, Jan. 24, at his residence.
He was born July, 7, 1944, to Edward Pearson and Olivia Hanish. He worked for Texas Hydrolics.
Survivors include his wife, Mae; two sons, James Pearson of Temple and Robert Pearson of Washington; a stepson, Charlie Cook; a brother, Lloyd Pearson; two sisters, Gladine Starling and Gertrude Cole; and four grandchildren.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.