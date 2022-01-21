WAXAHACHIE — Services for Russell Brown, 56, of Maypearl will be 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at First Baptist Church of Maypearl.
Mr. Brown died Sunday, Jan. 16.
He was born March 22, 1965, in Fort Benning, Ga., to Doug and Dot Maddux. He attended school in Rogers and graduated from Rogers High School in 1983. Russell began his career with Wilsonart International in June of 1983 and worked with the company until the time of his death. In 1996 he went into law enforcement, working for Falls County, while he continued to work for Wilsonart. Russell married Renee on Aug. 11, 2000. He moved to Maypearl in 2000 and transferred from Wilsonart Temple to Wilsonart Dallas.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a stepdaughter, Heather Moon of Arlington; two stepsons, Brandon Sword and Aaron Sword, both of Maypearl; his parents of Rogers; two brothers, Mark Maddux of Cyclone and John Maddux of Morgan’s Point Resort; and a sister, Faith Welch of Copperas Cove.
Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home of Waxahachie is in charge of arrangements.