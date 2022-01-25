CAMERON — Services for Christopher Javier Monrreal, 41, of Lorena and formerly of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Monrreal died Saturday, Jan. 22, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Jan. 5, 1981, in Fort Worth to Oscar Monrreal and Natalie Salazar Marquez. He was a regional maintenance supervisor for Asset Living.
Survivors include his wife, Randie Jones of Lorena; two sons, Christopher Monrreal Jr. of Pleasanton and Kash Monrreal of Lorena; a daughter, Kali Monrreal of Lorena; his mother and stepfather, Gonzalo Marquez of Cameron; his father and stepmother, Rebecca Monrreal of Fort Worth; his grandmother, Dora Monrreal of Fort Worth; two brothers, David Angel Alvarado and Isaac Alvarado, both of Cameron; and five sisters, Audra Alvarado and Savannah Marquez, both of Cameron, and Denise Monrreal, Michelle Monrreal and Kristy Monrreal, all of Fort Worth.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.