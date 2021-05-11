On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, James (Jay) William McGuire passed away at the age of 63. James was born on January 18, 1958 in Temple, TX to Willie and Mary McGuire.
He received an AAS in Diesel and Heavy Truck Mechanics from Texas State Technical Institute in 1978, a BS in Biology from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1999, and an MA in Interdisciplinary Science from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2008. For the past 22 years, he has been a teacher in Arlington ISD, following a career in diesel mechanics.
On February 1, 1986, he married Lavonda Kay Fowler. They raised one daughter, Melanie Jaye McGuire, 28. She resides in Austin, TX, with Kevin Andrew Murray, her partner. Jay and Lavonda also raised their beloved 12 year-old Shih Tzu, JJ.
Jay enjoyed fishing, scuba diving, and the beach. He loved trips with his family in Cabo, Vegas, and anywhere on the water. He was an avid fan of the Texas Rangers, Texas Longhorns, and of course, the Arlington High School Colts. His niche in life was helping students graduate through credit recovery.
Preceded in death by his father and mother, he is survived by his wife; daughter; two sisters and spouses, Elaine and Buddy Roberts of Troy, TX and Rosalie and Stephen Meredith of Olathe, KS; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 on Thursday, May 13th, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home at 4216 S Bowen Rd, Arlington, TX 76016. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunshine Club of Arlington High School at 818 W Park Row, Arlington, TX 76013.
Paid Obituary