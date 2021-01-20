Services for Rosa Vargas Lewis, 86, of Belton will be at a later date.
Mrs. Lewis died Friday, Jan. 15, at her residence.
She was born July 31, 1934, in Belton to Jesus and Faye Stanley Vargas. She was a lifelong resident of Belton. She married Guadalupe De La Rosa in Belton. She was a Christian.
She was preceded in death by a son, Gerard Acosta.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; two sons, Frank Acosta and Jess Vargas, both of Belton; two daughters, Kim Edenzo of Alaska, and Rettie Leibowitz of Belton; a sister, Minnie Alexjandro of California; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.