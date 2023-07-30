Jo Ann Camp
Jo Ann Camp, a widow, mother, Nana, sister, friend, and fabulous fashionista — gracefully bid farewell on July 25, 2023, just shy of her 84th birthday celebration.
Jo Ann was born on July 29, 1939, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Rosie Ann (Woellert) & Joseph Alfred Mihatsch Sr.
As the oldest of five siblings, Jo Ann’s fiery and independent personality developed due to numerous childhood shenanigans. She would always give credit of her fears to her brothers’ playful nature. She attended Temple High in 1956, where she met and married a young Sailor from Pendleton named Gene Camp. The military life led them to various locations, ultimately building a family & forever home in Temple. She shared countless memories with family and friends at the bowling alley, and she enjoyed hosting card nights with lifelong friends.
Jo Ann was a devoted mother to her five children and a cherished second-mother to numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren, extended family and friends. In her younger years, she would selflessly welcome others’ children as if they were her own, and never without generous amounts of overflowing love and homecooked food. She was undoubtedly known as the matriarch of her family who has woven generations together, leaving them with countless memories.
Jo Ann worked devotedly with Scott & White for 37 years in various positions, ultimately finding a work-family in the Cytopathology department. She loved her work and the close bonds with “the girls” & her wonderful colleagues. She was always so grateful for the opportunity to share a workplace with such supportive people.
Jo Ann’s greatest passions besides her family were sewing, gardening, and finding unique treasures at local garage & estate sales. She was a true fashionista who showcased her vibrant personality through an exquisite collection of jewelry & blouses. Adorned in elegance, she always captivated the hearts of those around her with a touch of glamour.
Jo Ann’s proudest accomplishments were undoubtedly becoming both a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her nurturing instinct carried into multiple generations, leaving an indelible mark on the lives she touched. Survivors include her son (Bobby Camp & wife Angela) and two daughters (Tammy Arledge and Nikki Gonzales); her brother (Bobby Mihatsch & wife Donna) and sister (Rose Abel); nine grandchildren (Trey, Colby, Taylor, Brandi, Sterlin, Kyle, Brad, TJ and Brooke); and eleven great-grandchildren.
We find solace in knowing that Jo Ann has found eternal peace and will continue to watch over her loved ones from above. Her death was preceded by her husband, her parents, her son (Bubba Camp), her daughter (Debbie Collier), and her brothers (Joe Mihatsch and Frank Mihatsch). The legacy she leaves behind will continue to shape the future as it resonates through the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She will be missed dearly by her fur-baby, Baloo.
Visitation will start at 5 p.m with services beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 5th at Young’s Daughters Family Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple, followed directly thereafter by a celebration with all of Jo Ann’s favorite snacks and beverages.
Paid Obituary