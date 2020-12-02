Services for Matilda R. Vriseno, 70, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Vriseno died Saturday, Nov. 28.
She was born Nov. 17, 1950, in Uvalde to Jose B. and Minnie G. Rios. She attended Temple College and the King’s Daughters Nursing Program. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She married Ruben Vriseno. She was a nurse at several local nursing homes, King’s Daughters Hospital and Scott & White Hospital. She also was a nurse at Scott Elementary School and Travis Middle School. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband; five sons, Ruben Jay Vriseno, Chris Rios, Mark Vriseno, Samuel Forman and Jason Vriseno; a daughter, Renee Rubino; two brothers, Tony G. Rios and Cipriano Rios; a sister, Mary Rios Saunders; 29 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.