Orville Otto James (Jim) Becker
Orville Otto James (Jim) Becker, 100 of Temple, Texas passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 7th at 3:00 p.m. with Funeral service to follow at 4:30 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple. Mr. Becker will be laid to rest in Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple immediately following the funeral.
Mr. Becker was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 31,1922 to Edward Becker and Alma F. Gauger. Jim was raised by his mother, graduated from High School, and then joined the US Army in 1942. While serving in the Sq F 407th Fighter Squadron, he served as a Radio Mechanic, Radio Operator Mechanic, and a Service Record Clerk. During his time of service, he earned the American Theater Ribbon, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged November 29, 1945. While on leave during his service time, Jim met Wanda Mahoney and immediately fell in love. They were married January 19, 1946, at the First English Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, WI. Jim had been confirmed into the same church in April of 1936. They settled in Coffeyville, Kansas and raised 2 daughters, Twila Thiele and Patsy Pritzkau. Jim worked for the Missouri-Pacific Railroad for over 36 years and retired in 1983. Since he retired a few years before Wanda, he spent time outdoors, including farming, fishing and playing with his granddaughters in Texas. Jim was an avid musician and loved playing the organ and accordion. Once Wanda also retired, they enjoyed traveling, round dancing, square dancing, and country western dancing. Jim and Wanda moved to Temple, Texas in 2007 after spending their winters in Mesa, Arizona and summers in Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 76 years, Wanda Becker and his sister, Jeanette Lipke. He is survived by his daughters: Twila and husband Alton Thiele of Temple and Patsy and husband Merle Pritzkau of Montgomery, Texas. His granddaughters include: Lisa (Thiele) and Bill Scoble of Houston, Texas; Kristi Thiele and Carmen Burk of McKinney, Texas; Denise (Thiele) and Jason Hachtel of Allen, Texas; Larissa (Dickens) and Stewart Duck of Montgomery, Texas; Angela (Dickens) and Mike Holmes of Hillsborough, California; and Karinda (Dickens) and Austin Kinsler of Montgomery, Texas; and 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
He was so proud to have made it 100 years here on earth and will live forever with his loving honey in heaven.
Memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston at gifts.mdanderson.org or St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Paid Obituary