Services for Marsha Mae Moore Gaines, 87, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Friday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Charles Robinson officiating.
Burial will be in Everrest Cemetery in Whitehall.
Mrs. Gaines died Wednesday, Jan. 29, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born March 12, 1932, in La Grange to Harvey and “Dinkie” Carlene Willrich. She attended schools in LaGrange and Moody. She married Floyd William Gaines Sr. on Dec. 3, 1947. She worked at the Quarter Master Laundry in Fort Hood. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, Snow Drop Lodge Chapter No. 311, Laura E. Lee Lodge (McGregor) Order of the Eastern Star, and the NAACP.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two daughters.
Survivors include six sons, Floyd Gaines Jr. of Cameron, Jackie Gaines and Larry Gaines, both of Belton, Willie Gaines of Whitehall, and Ronnie Gaines and Garland Gaines, both of Temple; four daughters, Charlene Sanders, Kathy Sanders and Sandy Dawkins, all of Waco, and Marvie Ruth Gaines of Belton; two brothers, Norris Moore of Austin and Marion Moore of Temple; 19 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.