Services for Kenneth “Jack” Blackwell, 78, of Troy will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Blackwell died Thursday, May 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Killeen to Dorman and Janie Mozell Blackwell. He attended North Texas University. He received degrees from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He married Carolyn McCoy in 1961. He worked in business and finance. He also was a teacher for Troy Independent School District. He was a member of Troy Church of Christ and was a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Chad.
Survivors include two daughters, Darlene and Shanee; four brothers, Joe, Billy, Wayne and James; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.