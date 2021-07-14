Visitation for Jerry Alexis “Scooter” Dedrick, 42, of Killeen will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Dedrick died Saturday, July 10, at a Killeen hospital.
He was born Feb. 8, 1979, to Alvin Carr Sr. and Dorothy Jean Dedrick in Temple. He attended the Windham School District and later Trinity Valley Community College
Survivors include two sisters, Sabrina McVade and Regina Carr, both of Temple; and two brothers, Jeffrey Dedrick of Atlanta and Alvin Carr Jr. of Killeen.