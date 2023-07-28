CAMERON — Services for Marilyn Gonzalez, 61, of Buckholts will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts.
Mrs. Gonzalez died Thursday, July 20, at her residence.
She was born May 6, 1962, in Cameron to W.B. and Ella Mae Weidner Junek. She was baptized at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1980. She married Enrique Gonzalez. She worked as a manager at several restaurants and as a manager for her husband’s painting business.
Survivors include her husband of Buckholts; a daughter Jessica Marie Gonzalez of Houston; two sisters, Shirley Weddle of Mesquite and Susan Dean of Minerva; and a brother, David Junek of Minerva.
Memorials may be made to the Pink Warrior Angels of Texas, P.O. Box 295, Copperas Cove, TX 76522; or to Hope Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 156, Buckholts, TX 76518.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.