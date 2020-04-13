Services for Trinidad Palomino Jr., 81, of Temple will be private.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Palomino died Friday, April 10, at his residence.
He was born June 15, 1938, in Temple to Trinidad Cano Palomino Sr. and Concepcion Estrada. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Audelia Canizales on June 24, 1961, in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; four children, Cynthia Palomino, Rebecca A. Neidig, Trinidad Palomino III and Rogelio Palomino; two sisters, Alice Reza and Delores Terraza; three brothers, Joe Palomino, Johnny Palomino and Mike Palomino; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.