Services for Annie Johnson McDonald, 93, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Anthony Chaney officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery.
Mrs. McDonald died Sunday, July 18, in Temple.
She was born May 31, 1928, in Parkin, Ark., to Johnny Johnson and Effie Chambers. She married Allen McDonald in 1956.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, Robert Lee Holland.
Survivors include a son, William McDonald of Temple; a daughter, Mary Payne of Temple; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.