BELTON — Services for William “David” Waugh, 72, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Burial will be in Sandy Cemetery in Johnson City.
Mr. Waugh died Monday, Oct. 5, at a local hospital.
He was born June 25, 1948, in Fairbanks, Alaska, to JD and Elsie Waugh. He graduated from Waco High School. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He married Debbie Foster on June 20, 1970. He worked for Smith & Smith in Killeen.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Dennis Waugh; a daughter, Vanessa Cole of Kentucky; a brother, John Dennis Waugh of Perry; three sisters, Carol Koch and Suzie Davidson, both of Temple, and Karin Edwards of Hempstead; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.