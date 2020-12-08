James Clayton Junek
Services for James Clayton Junek, 74, of Cameron, will be held on Wednesday, December 9, at 11:00 at Marek-Burns Laywell Funeral Home with burial at Hope Lutheran Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 8, from 6-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m.
Mr. Junek passed away while working at his farm in Marak on Saturday, December 5.
Mr. Junek, whose nickname was “Junebug,” was born on August 5, 1946, in Cameron, TX, to Walter B. and Alvenia (Sommers) Junek. He worked for Texas Iron Works in Houston, owned/operated Junek’s Garage in Buckholts, and worked for Milam County Precinct 1. He retired in 2009 but continued to work part-time for Milam County until the time of his death. He was also a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Marak.
He married Aline Hoelscher on August 3, 1968, in Cyclone, TX. He was a member of the Hope Lutheran Memorial Park Association Board; was a member and Fire Chief of Buckholts V.F.D. for several years; was a member of Buckholts S.P.J.S.T.; and was known for cooking delicious Washpot Stew to raise money for Buckholts V.F.D.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, W. B. Junek, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Aline Junek, of Cameron; son Calvin Junek and wife Elizabeth of Buckholts; son George “Buster” Junek and wife Le Anna of Maysfield; and five grandchildren: Hannah Jo Junek, Ashley Jacobs, James Jeffrey “JJ” Junek, Coy Junek, and Clay Junek. Numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends also survive.
Memorials may be made to Buckholts V.F.D., P.O. Box 293, Buckholts, TX 76567 or Hope Lutheran Memorial Park Association, c/o Don Glaser, 428 CR 114, Rogers, TX 76569.
