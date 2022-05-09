ROSEBUD — Services for Guadalupe Wallace Jimenez, 77, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with Randy Salazar officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Jimenez died Thursday, May 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 17, 1944, in Caldwell to Navarro and Manuela Valdez Jimenez. He married Irma Lugo. He retired from the Santa Fe Railroad.
He was preceded in death by his wife and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Isais Jimenez and Michael Jimenez, both of Temple; two daughters, Jasmine Jimenez and Sunshine Knopp, both of Temple; two brothers, John Paul Jimenez of Temple and Joe Jimenez of Hutto; five sisters, Lucy Garcia, Delores Babcock and Mary Jane Williams, all of Temple, Martina Torres of Salado and and Susie Razo of Rockdale; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.