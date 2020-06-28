Services for Samuel Victor Houston Jr., 55, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Houston died Wednesday, June 24, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: June 28, 2020 @ 6:42 am
