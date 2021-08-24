Funeral services for Dianna Lee (Dowling) Powell, 70, of Morgan’s Point Resort, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, August 27, 2021, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Evans officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday evening from 6-8 PM.
Mrs. Powell died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Powell was born December 26, 1950, in Temple, the daughter of Thomas Dowling and Mary Lee Hulsey Dowling. She married James Henry Lee Powell. She was a bail bondsman and owned Action by Dianna Powell Bail Bonds. She also was a taxi driver for several years.
She was preceded in death by her husband April 13, 2002.
Survivors include one son, Larry Gene Nichols of Holland; two daughters, Edna Joyce Yeager and husband Herbert of Salado and Jamie Ann Cortez and husband Manuel of Morgan’s Point Resort; long time companion Tommy DePriest; one brother, Tommy Joe Dowling of Killeen; many grandchildren, including Amber, Ashley, Courtney, Kristopher, K. C., Lara, Areanna, Gracie, Alicia, Manuel Jr., Kirstie, Jessie Taylor, Larry III, Jessica and Brandon; and many great grandchildren.