BELTON — Services for Carolyn Ann Kirk, 81, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in North Belton Cemetery with Bobby Johnson officiating.
Mrs. Kirk died Friday, March 18.
She was born April 5, 1940, to Wes and Eva Coppin in Belton. She spent her early years working with her parents at the “Hamburger King” in downtown Belton. She married Bobby Don Kirk. She began working for Bell County and became the county’s first female Justice of the Peace.
Survivors include her husband.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.