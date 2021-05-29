Services for Jesus Manuel Agosto, 54, of Temple are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Agosto died Thursday, May 27, at his residence.
Updated: May 29, 2021 @ 1:59 am
