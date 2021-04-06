Harold Milton Elliott
Harold Milton Elliott, age 89, of Temple passed away during the late night hours of Saturday April 3, 2021 at his home. Harold was born on the 5th day of August 1931 in Moody, TX to parents Milton V. Elliott and Thelma Pearl Hennesse.
Harold grew up in Moody, TX where he graduated from Moody High School. After high school Harold attended the University of Texas and graduated in 1953. In 1955 Harold married his sweetheart Gaye Hatter Elliott. The couple had been married 65 years until Harold’s passing. Harold served in the US Army from 1955 to 1957 and was stationed at Red Stone Aresnal in Huntsville, Alabama where he worked as an Engineer on the first rocket. After the army Harold worked for General Tire in Waco, TX. He moved to Temple, TX and worked for American Desk and later went to Belton, TX where he served as the Vice President of manufacturing at Griggs from which he retired. Harold owned and operated Special Wood Moldings in Rogers, TX from 1990-2014. Harold served as President of Civitan International in 1971. Harold will be dearly missed by friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Milton and Thelma, and brother Wayne Elliott.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Gaye Elliott of 65 years, daughter Vicki Heffner and husband Brian of Temple, son Mark Elliott and wife Marla of Temple, three granddaughters Brooke Hoekstra and husband Quinton of Nolensville, TN, Lindsay Heffner of Temple, Meagan Burgart and husband Ryan of Temple, grandson Matthew Elliott and wife Melissa of Houston, and great-granddaughters Harper and Emerson Hoekstra.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Bellwood Memorial Park at 10:00 o’clock am with Pastor Ron Milne officiating. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 o’clock pm.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
