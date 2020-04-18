Services for Jack Sparks, 103, of Temple were private.
Burial was in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Sparks died Saturday, April 11.
He was born Oct. 25, 1916. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for the Texas and Pacific Railway.
Survivors include two sons, Delvin Sparks of Salado and Gary Sparks of Richardson; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Texas Food Bank, 6500 Metropolis Dr., Austin, TX 78744.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple was in charge of arrangements.