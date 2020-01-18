Services for Richard Lewis, 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Temple with Tom Robbins officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Lewis died Thursday, Jan. 16, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born May 8, 1937, in Temple to Looney and Frances Malusky Lewis. He graduated from Temple High School in 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Betty Donahue on June 6, 1964. He worked at the VA hospital and was owner of Richard Lewis Heating and Air. He also owned Point Liquor Stores. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Temple Elks Lodge No. 138, VFW Post No. 1820 and the Temple Does.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Richard Lee Lewis of Temple; two daughters, Marilyn Havranek of Davilla and Lori Oliphint of Temple; a sister, Mary Laney of Oklahoma; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW No. 1820; Temple Elks No. 138; or the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.