Kenneth Lynn Pippins
Kenneth Lynn Pippins, age 72, of Temple passed from this life during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 25, 2022 at his home. Kenneth was born in Temple on June 26th, 1949 to parents Eugene “Pop” and Virginia (Jackson) Pippins.
Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army from July 1966 to September 1969. While stationed at Ft. Lewis in Yelm, Washington he married the love of his life, Lydia Weber on May 3rd, of 1969. After his discharge from the army, he and Lydia would move to Temple to build a home and make a life for themselves and their family. Kenneth worked for and retired from Renzenburger, after 10 years. He transported railroad crews all across Texas which he enjoyed doing very much. He became a member of VFW Post 1820 in Temple in 1987 and has been a life member since 2000. He attended Potter’s House Christian Church in Temple.
He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Virginia, brother Aubrey Pippins and sister Anita Mock.
Kenneth leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife Lydia Pippins, sons Scott Pippins and Jerl, and wife Antonia Pippins, daughter Gidget, and husband George Kline as well as daughter Monica, and husband Chris Shaw. He also leaves his brother Odis, and wife Mary Pippins and sister Kathy, and husband Grant Gulledge and as well as ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be held at the Potter’s House Christian Church in Temple on Thursday, June 30, 2022 starting at 11 o’clock a.m. The service will follow at 1 o’clock p.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor Chris Werner. The Potter’s House Christian Church is located at 1105 North General Bruce Drive, Temple, TX 76501.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
