Richard Leo Green
Richard Leo Green, 75, died on August 21, 2023, while courageously battling complications of lung cancer. Richard was born March 11, 1948, to Randolph Richard Green and Evelyn Beach Green. He was the eldest of their eleven children. He attended school in Cyclone and Rogers and graduated from Rogers High School in 1966. He accepted an Opportunity Award Scholarship to Texas A&M University, where he was a member of Corps of Cadets. Richard was a Class of 1970 A&M graduate. While in College Station, he began selling, recruiting and managing for the Southwestern Company. Many of his best stories and fondest memories come from his 10 years with Southwestern. In the mid-70s, he began what would become a nearly forty-year career in the insurance business.
In recent years, Richard was a full time grandfather, and rarely missed a dance recital, musical performance, or sporting event. He was a regular at soccer games and in the baseball bleachers. Richard loved fishing off the Texas coast, taking cruises around the Gulf of Mexico and touring the United States via Amtrak. He loved the Aggies and the Houston Astros. For 38 years, Richard was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, and remained active in the AA community wherever he lived. He traveled to and spoke at numerous regional and national conventions and sponsored dozens of others on their path to recovery.
Richard is survived by his four children, Forrest Richard Green (Paige) of Houston; Kelly Randolph Green of Austin; Lincoln Michael Green (Marian) of Katy; and their mother Judith Barnes Green of Muse, OK; Nicole Green McGuire (Steve) of Acushnet, MA; and her mother Joanna Green of Wimberley. He will be fondly remembered as “Grandé” by his five grandchildren, Mary Jordan, Connally, Charlie, Hunter, and Holly Green. Surviving Richard are his four brothers, Thomas Green (Fran) of Arlington; Michael Green (Martha) of Graham; Robert Green (Luci) of Riverside, CA; and James Green (Jodie) of Dallas; and his six sisters, Margaret Hejny (Don) of Johnson City; Marian Chervenka (Rod) of Austin; Cecilia Green Osborne of Austin; Barbara Nye of Maleny, Australia; Anita Skinner (Kent) of Monticello, AR; and Joan Vanicek (Brian) of Temple. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews of the extended Green and Beach families. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Rusty Osborne.
A memorial service celebrating Richard’s life will be held on Saturday, September 9, at 2:00 p.m., at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53, Temple, Texas. All those who knew and loved Richard are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be sent to Wimberley Ray of Hope Foundation at the following address:
Wimberley Ray of Hope Foundation
PO Box 2396
Wimberley, TX 78676
Paid Obituary