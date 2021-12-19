Services for Josephine Murrow Harrison, 82, of Austin and formerly of Moody will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Don Johnson officiating.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mrs. Harrison died Saturday, Dec. 18, at an Austin care center.
She was born March 5, 1939, in Little River to Giles Nathan and Lorena Pruitt Murrow. She graduated from Troy High School. She married Tom Harrison on Feb. 7, 1958, and he preceded her in death in November, 1997. She lived in Moody for many years and was the activities director for Moody Nursing Home. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Survivors include two daughters, Diana Klepac of DeLeon and Mary Galban of Austin; a stepson, Richard Harrison of Round Rock; a brother, Wilburn Murrow of Rogers; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.