Austin Joseph Berg
On November 16th, 2021, Austin Joseph Berg passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident in Cameron, Texas on his way home from work. Austin was born in Riverside, California on June 10th 1998, making him the first born son of Jeffrey and Carrie Berg, raised in Norco, California and then moved to Salado, Texas with his family in 2016.
This devastating loss has left behind his wife, Sidney Berg; his two precious babies: Bradley Berg (2 years old) and Asher Berg (1 year old), his mother, Carrie Berg, his father, Jeff Berg; his two younger brothers: Noah Berg (USAF) and Jacob Berg at Salado High School. He has also left behind 3 grandparents: Elvis Counts, and Arthur & Judy Berg; 2 aunts: Erin Neumeyer and Keri Berg, 5 uncles: Arthur Berg, Matthew Berg, Christopher Berg, Gregory Forhan and Robert Neumeyer; 4 younger cousins: Jenna Berg, Kendra Berg, Kiara White and Gavin Forhan. He left behind great aunts and great uncles, second cousins and a number of friends that is impossible to even try to count.
Austin was that kid that lit up every room he walked in, he had such a gift of connecting to anyone, anywhere, at any time. He pushed every boundary every step of the way, but lived his life to the fullest. He had several mottos that he lived by but the most memorable are: “live every day like you’re dying” and “you only live once”. If there was something Austin wanted to do, he did it and would always say he didn’t want to be scared to live.
This loss has rocked our family to its core and brought us to our knees. Austin was baptized Christian and we know he is with our Lord and Savior. Any prayers for our family are so needed right now and so appreciated while we try to mourn this loss.
