Raul DeLeon
Raul DeLeon, age 59 of Temple, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Raul was born on June 30, 1962, to Manuel DeLeon Sr and Manuela Benavidez DeLeon in Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, Texas. He graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School in 1981 and attended the Police Academy in the early 90s. He retired after 15 years of service as a police officer. Raul was a Jack-of-all-Trades. Even after getting sick, he still loved taking care of odds and ends. Raul was always doing something. He never liked being stuck in the house. He loved fishing and BBQing. Raul was a great father and was always there for his family. Especially for his children. When they needed their dad, they knew they could count on him. He was always helping others, and as some say, “he’s never met a stranger.” He was funny and could always make someone smile. Raul first got sick in the 90s, at an early age, with his kidneys failing. He was so blessed by his brother giving him a kidney when he needed it. Although Raul had many health issues, he remained strong and fought back against them until he was just too tired to fight any longer. He was a great man and was loved by all those who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
Raul is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel DeLeon Sr and Manuela “Mamie” DeLeon; brother, Joe DeLeon; brother, Amador DeLeon; and sister, Margie Diaz.
Raul is survived by his brother, Manuel DeLeon Jr; brother, Albert DeLeon; brother, Lupe DeLeon; sister, Angie Rodriguez; 5 children, Natasha DeLeon and fiancé, James Luckey of Temple; son, Brandon DeLeon and wife, Jodie DeLeon of Marlin; daughter, Samantha Ocanas and husband, Tito Ocanas of McGregor; daughter, Kamryn DeLeon of Troy; and daughter, Kenzie DeLeon of Troy; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone that has helped and sent prayers during this devastating time. Raul was such a great and wonderful man, and it absolutely shows with all the love that we have received.
He is now looking down on each one of us and will forever be in our hearts. Rest In Peace ol’ man.
